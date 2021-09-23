Sudbury police charge teen with attempted murder in downtown stabbing
A 17-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the stabbing of a woman downtown last week.
Detectives from the break, enter and robbery unit along with patrol officers found the teen on Elgin Street just before 12:40 a.m. Thursday.
He has been charged with:
- Attempt to commit murder;
- Carrying a concealed weapon;
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
- Failing to comply with release order;
- Failing to comply with sentence.
The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 15 on the walking path off of Medina Lane.
Two women were walking on the path when the accused allegedly knocked one to the ground and stabbed the other before running away. A 26-year-old woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The teen cannot be named as per the Young Offenders Act.
Police said he attended bail court Thursday but did not indicate if he remains in custody or if he was released.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
