Sudbury police charge three people with 15 B&Es dating back to August

In the past week, Greater Sudbury police say they have charged three people for at least 15 break and enters into local businesses between August and December.

The first suspect was caught Dec. 18, when police said the man tried to break into a Barrydowne Road business from the roof.

“The man fell through the ceiling and landed inside the business where he was confronted by an employee,” police said in a news release Friday.

“The man fled on foot prior to police arrival.”

Officers conducted a canine track in the area and eventually located the suspect at the corner of Westmount Avenue and Barrydowne Road.

The suspect, 36, is now charged with mischief, break and enter and possession of break-in instruments.

“Detectives from our break enter and robbery (BEAR) unit have also connected him to an additional eight commercial break and enters in the area resulting in 11 additional charges,” police said.

On Dec. 22, police responded to an Elgin Street call about an unwanted person. They ID’d the person as a 38-year-old suspect in six break-and-enter incidents between August and November.

He has been charged and was scheduled to be in bail court Friday.

Finally, around 1:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to a business on Brady Street that had just been broken into.

“Information provided was that a man had attended the business, threw a rock through the window, entered the business and stole a cash box,” police said.

“The man then fled on foot prior to police arrival.”

A canine track helped officers locate the man and the stolen cash boxin the bush off of Brady Street.

The suspect, 41, has been charged with break and enter. He was also wanted on a bench warrant for not appearing in court to deal with previous break-and-enter charges.

He will also be in bail court Friday.