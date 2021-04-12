Sudbury police charge two accused southern Ont. drug dealers with ignoring stay-at-orders after raid

Sudbury police arrested two accused drug dealers from southern Ontario, seized more than $38,000 in drugs and charged them both with breaching the current stay-at-home orders.

Officers with Sudbury's drug enforcement unit raided a home on Brodie Street in Garson following a tip that a man from outside of the community was in the city selling drugs and breaching previous release conditions.

The drug bust happened around 9:30 p.m. and two men in their 30s, both from southern Ontario, were taken into custody.

During the search, officers seized more than $38,000 in cocaine and fentanyl, $1,565 in cash, scales, packaging materials, cutting agents and several cell phones.

As a result, the two accused have been charged with drug trafficking and having property obtained by crime. They both also have been fined $880 for not complying with the current COVID-19 orders under the Reopening Ontario Act.

One of the men, 38, is also charged with breaching a release order.

The pair were held in police custody overnight and was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, with no word on if they were granted releases.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.