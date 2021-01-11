Sudbury police say two people have now been charged after a stabbing at an apartment in the Flour Mill on Sunday.

Officers were called to a residential building shortly after 12:30 p.m. after a man that appeared to be bleeding was yelling for help saying he had been stabbed.

A 34-year-old woman was found with a knife in her hand and was arrested soon after police arrived.

The 40-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries caused by multiple stab wounds. He remains in stable condition.

Police said in a news release Monday afternoon this is a targeted and isolated incident and that the two people know each other.

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault and officers also arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene, charging him with four counts of breach of undertaking.

Both accused were held in custody pending a bail hearings.

Police said due to a publication ban, no further information can be released on the incident.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.