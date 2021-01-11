Sudbury police say two people in their 20s are facing assault charges after a violent attack inside a home on Friday night involving two young people.

Officers were called to an undisclosed location just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night. Police said in a news release Monday that the location of the incident will not be released to protect the victim's identities.

Police said following an argument, a 21-year-old man pushed a teenage girl and punched her in the face. When the 44-year-old male homeowner intervened, the accused punched him in the face as well. During the struggle, a young man was hit on the head with a glass bottle and then the accused allegedly hit the homeowner in the face with the broken bottle. While this was happening, a 20-year-old woman allegedly started to kick the homeowner.

The 44-year-old was able to hold down the two accused until police arrived. He and the young man hit with the glass bottle were taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries. The teenage girl did not require further medical attention.

As a result, the accused, who is currently on probation following a previous violent incident, is facing:

Two counts of aggravated assault

Three counts of assault

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Failure to comply with a release order

Failure to comply with a probation order

He was held in custody pending bail.

The 20-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of assault. She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 24.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.