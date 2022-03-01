Sudbury police charge two men in downtown drug distribution ring
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Editorial Producer
Rick Wyman
Acting on a tip, Sudbury police say officers identified two men from southern Ontario involved in providing drugs to street-level traffickers in the city’s downtown.
Police used a search warrant at a local hotel and discovered fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $71,670.
Two loaded handguns were also found by detectives, police said in a news release.
Police said a 33-year-old man from Kitchener, and a 25-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area face numerous charges including:
- Possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 2
- Unsafe storage of firearm x 2
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2
- Prohibited, restricted firearm accessible ammunition x 2
Police said the men have been held into custody following a bail hearing and are scheduled to appear in court later in the week.
