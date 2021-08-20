Sudbury police charge two men with attempted murder in Lloyd Street shooting

Sudbury police say two men have been charged with a list of gun-related charges after a 53-year-old was shot near the city's downtown core on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Aug 14 on Lloyd Street and police said the unknown suspects fled the area. That afternoon Greater Sudbury Police Service used the canine unit to search the area which led to the location of a bicycle and two firearms being found in a wooded area.

"One of the firearms was a replica revolver; however, the second firearm that was located is believed to be the gun used during the original incident," police said in a news release Friday morning. "Through the investigation, detectives in our criminal investigation division identified the two men believed to be responsible for the attack."

Detectives arrested one man at a home on Holland Road on Wednesday while the second man was arrested on Lorne Street on Thursday.

Now, a 28-year-old and a 36-year-old have been charged with:

Attempted murder with a firearm

Discharging a firearm with intent

Pointing a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The 53-year-old victim, who was shot in his "lower extremities," is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said the shooting was a targeted and isolated incident.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.