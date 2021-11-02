Sudbury police charge two with catalytic converter theft

Two men, ages 37 and 45, are facing charges after police in Sudbury received an early morning call Tuesday.

"We received a call regarding a suspicious person outside of a residence on Ramsey View Court in Greater Sudbury," police said in a news release.

"Information provided was that two men were seen underneath a parked vehicle and it appeared that they were attempting to remove parts from the vehicle."

A short time after getting the call at 12:30 a.m., police arrived in the area and saw two men fleeing the scene on foot.

"The officers quickly caught one of the men while the other fled into the bush," police said.

"Upon searching the man, the officers located a catalytic converter and a battery-operated saw."

Police found the second man around 12:45 a.m. and he was taken into custody without incident.

The pair have been charged with theft under $5,000, mischief to property under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police discovered that the 37-year-old was wanted on outstanding bench warrants "for various incidents, including obstruct/resist police, impaired driving, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order. Both individuals were in bail court Tuesday to answer to the charges.