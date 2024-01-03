Sudbury police cleared in incident in which woman cracked her spine, broke an ankle

A woman who suffered significant injuries was hurt trying to flee Sudbury police, an investigation has concluded.

Joseph Martino, director of the Special Investigations Unit, said he has terminated the investigation into fractures suffered by a 24-year-old woman last August.

“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, on Aug. 31, 2023, Greater Sudbury Police Service officers went to an apartment on Antwerp Avenue following a call about a domestic disturbance,” the SIU said in a news release.

“Police knocked on the door and the woman went to the bedroom window, jumping two stories to the ground below.”

Once she was arrested, it was discovered that she had fractured her spine and broken her ankle.

“Martino found it evident that police officers did nothing to contribute to the woman’s injuries that could attract criminal liability,” the release said.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police that result in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

All investigations are conducted by SIU investigators who are civilians.