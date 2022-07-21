Sudbury police concerned for victim's safety in search for wanted man
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man, citing safety concerns for survivors of intimate partner violence.
Cordell Miller, 36, has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failing to comply with a probation order several times, Sudbury police said in a news release Thursday.
"There are concerns for the safety of his victim(s) in relation to intimate partner violence incidents. No further details will be released in order to protect the identity of the victim(s)," police said.
He is described as a Black male who is six feet tall, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Miller's location is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
