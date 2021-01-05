Over the holidays, there was a violent murder of a 75-year-old man at an apartment complex on Kathleen Street in Sudbury. It was the fourth homicide in the city in 2020.

Greater Sudbury Police investigators said a family member discovered the body of Robert Keskinen in his apartment on Boxing Day after he missed a Christmas Day gathering and someone went to check on his well-being.

Police said Tuesday they are processing forensic evidence from the scene and are still canvassing the area for information.

"Subsequent forensics examination found that he had died as a result of multiple stab wounds," said Det. Insp. John Valtonen.

Police are urging anyone who saw or heard from Keskinen from Dec. 24-26 to contact them.

Information gaps

"We are trying to find those gaps of information from witnesses who might have just seen Robert walking or might have seen him outside of his apartment or at a store or know him, or had a phone call from him," Valtonen said. "Those are the pieces of information that assist us being able to put that timeline together."

Ward 4 Coun. Geoff McCausland said he wants people to remember police do not believe there to be any risk to public safety.

"We need to make sure that we recognize this is an isolated incident between people who were known to one another," McCausland said. "But also to realize that it's is not acceptable and I urge anyone who has information to please come forward."

Investigators said people in the area have been cooperative in the investigation.

"We've had folks call us, but a lot of it came from witnesses, people standing up, stepping up and saying what went on wasn't right and doing their duty as citizens who want a safe community," said Valtonen.

Investigators said they are reviewing video surveillance footage of the area and hope it will also help lead to an arrest.