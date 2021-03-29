Sudbury police confirm one frontline officer has tested positive for COVID

A frontline officer in Greater Sudbury has tested positive for COVID-19, police confirmed Monday.

However, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said safety measures put in place appear to have contained the infection to a single case.

"That member has been in isolation since the positive result, as have any of our members who were deemed to be a high-risk exposure through rigorous contract tracing that was conducted," Dunn said in an email.

"Through the detailed contract tracing, community members who were deemed to be a high-risk exposures or close person contacts were contacted by (Public Health Sudbury & Districts) and were advised of the next steps."

Because of privacy issues, Dunn said they couldn't release more details on the case.

"However at this time, it does not appear to have spread to any of our other members," she said. "A number of officers have attended calls throughout the pandemic where their exposure has been deemed to be high risk. Thus far our policies and procedures including the service-issued PPE has proven effective in minimizing the risk and keeping our members safe."

Dunn said other measures include mandatory daily self-screening prior to attending police facilities, mandatory masks in the workplace, enhanced cleaning of workspaces, a reduced footprint within facilities and enhanced Personal Protective Equipment while on the road including masks, safety glasses/goggles and gloves.

"We continue to review our policies and procedures with Public Health Sudbury & Districts in order to ensure that we are adhering to the most current best practices available," she added.