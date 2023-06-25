Sudbury police continue annual moose hunt program with Indigenous youth

Members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) recently held a now annual gathering to build positive relationships with local Indigenous communities through a moose hunt with young.

The Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was started in Sudbury in 2021 and was developed to be an exchange of culture and knowledge while promoting spiritual, physical and emotional well-being of Indigenous youth.

Darrel Rivers, the GSPS Indigenous Liaison Officer told CTV news this year they have even bigger goals for the program.

“We are also including that in the program for the kids to help them understand trauma, what its like, when it comes out, to really realize that are not bound to their trauma, they can break free from it,” said Rivers.

Jordan Assinewe, a health promoter at the Shkagamik-Kwe Health Centre said it is a beautiful program.

“Darrell told us what his vision was going to be like what he wanted so we tried to facilitate in anyway that we could to help him reach his vision and that’s how it came into fruition,” he said.

Officers are paired with youths throughout the summer – learning about traditional Anishinabek values.

The actual moose hunt will take place over a weekend in September followed by a traditional feast.

With files with from CTV News Northern Ontario video journalist Amanda Hicks

