Sudbury police converge on residence to arrest Walmart shooting suspect

Greater Sudbury Police are asking the public to avoid the Melvin Avenue area Friday afternoon.

Officers have converged on a Flour Mill-Donovan area residence where the suspect wanted in the Walmart shooting Thursday night is believed to be hiding, police said in a tweet just after noon April 1.

"(Emergency response unit) on scene in relation to wanted party involved in Walmart shooting," the tweet said.

"Residence contained. Man believed to be inside. Melvin closed at Mabel & Kathleen. Pedestrians asked to avoid area. Please don't live stream footage of officers while on scene."

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

Original story:

Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating a "firearms incident " after a 20-year-old man was shot at Walmart in the New Sudbury area Thursday night.

Officers were called to the Lasalle Boulevard store around 8:45 p.m. March 31 about a shooting.

"Information provided was that shortly before police were called, two men were involved in an altercation inside of the doors to Walmart where one of the men displayed a gun and shot the other man," police said in a news release Friday morning.

"The man responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to police arrival."

Paramedics took the victim, who sustained "serious but non-life threatening injuries" in the shooting, to hospital.

"This is a targeted and isolated incident as the two individuals involved are known to each other. There is no immediate threat to public safety," police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

The investigation is continuing.