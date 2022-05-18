Crisis resolved as distressed person apprehended in Sudbury
A person in crisis on Ethelbert Street in Sudbury has been apprehended, police said Wednesday afternoon. He is now with police under terms of the Mental Health Act.
"Through crisis communications by our crisis negotiators, the man has peacefully surrendered to police and will be transported to the hospital in order to receive the support services he requires," police said in a tweet.
"We would like to thank the public for your patience."
Original story:
Members of the public are being asked to avoid Ethelbert Street in the area of downtown Sudbury.
Greater Sudbury police have closed the road at Spruce and Elm streets and have set up a command post. They are dealing with a person in emotional distress.
"Officers, including members of (emergency response unit) ERU have the building contained," police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn said in an email.
"Officers continue attempts to establish communications with the man in order to peacefully resolve the matter."
This story will be updated as more information comes available.
