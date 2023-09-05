Sudbury police detail events leading to weekend standoff in the West End

Responding to a complaint about a disturbance Sept. 2, police in Greater Sudbury soon learned the suspect in the case was already a wanted man.

Police responded around 2:10 p.m. to the complaint at a residence on Morrison Avenue in the city’s West End.

“Upon arrival, officers were told that the individual involved in the disturbance had left the area prior to police arrival,” police said in a news Monday.

“It was determined that the individual was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants for uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and assault.”

The suspect returned just before 4 p.m. and police were called. At that point, officers contained the residence because there was additional information the suspect may be in possession of a weapon.

“While crisis negotiators made attempts to communicate with the individual, officers applied for and were granted a Criminal Code entry warrant to allow officers to enter the residence and arrest the individual,” police said.

Officers entered the residence around 10:50 p.m. and arrested the 30-year-old without further issue. He appeared in weekend bail court.