After responding to a weapons complaint Feb. 5 on Reginald Street, Greater Sudbury Police found a man wanted on several arrest warrants, a replica firearm and multiple bombs.

The incident extended over two days as police evacuated the area and called in specialized units to safely remove the explosive devices.

It began around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 when police received a weapons complaint at a residential building.

"Information was provided that a man had gotten into a verbal argument with other individuals inside of one of the units and the argument resulted in him waving around and pointing a gun at the individuals while threatening to kill them," police said in a news release Monday.

"Officers arrived on scene and set up containment of the area, confirming that the individuals, including the man, were still inside the unit."

Negotiators arrived on the scene and made multiple attempts to establish communications with the man and the individuals inside.

"Upon running the identity of the potentially involved man through a police database, officers received information that the man was wanted on four outstanding arrest warrants for theft under $5,000 (two separate incidents), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and a bench warrant for failing to attend court," police said.

Gave a false name

As the incident was ongoing, several people left the building and spoke with police. The last person to leave was the 28-year-old man suspected to be behind the incident, who gave a false name to police.

He was arrested for the outstanding warrants, and is also charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Pointing a firearm

Threats to cause death

Obstruct police

After the initial incident ended, police were granted a search warrant for the unit. A search Feb. 6 uncovered a replica firearm and multiple explosive devices.

"Detectives immediately evacuated the building and members of our emergency response unit specializing in explosive disposal arrived on scene," police said.

"Our explosive disposal technicians confirmed that what detectives had found were in fact explosive devices and the devices would explode if initiated."

The bombs were removed from the residence, rendered safe and then transported to a safe location where they were detonated.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171.