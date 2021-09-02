Sudbury police find suspects sleeping in vehicle, uncover $30K in illegal drugs

A 34-year-old man is facing charges after Greater Sudbury Police responded to a call Wednesday evening about two people sleeping in a parked vehicle with the motor running.

Police were called to a parking lot on Notre Dame Avenue in Azilda around 10:20 p.m.

"When officers arrived on scene, they were able to wake up both individuals who showed signs of being impaired," police said in a news release Thursday afternoon.

"Officers placed the driver under arrest. The driver attempted to flee on foot; however he was caught a short distance away."

A search of the suspect and the vehicle uncovered $30,000 in illegal drugs, including what is believed to be fentanyl, cocaine and heroin, as well as $875 in cash.

The driver was taken to police headquarters where a drug evaluation expert confirmed the driver was impaired by drugs.

He is now charged with impaired driving, trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and escaping from lawful custody.

"He was released on an undertaking with a court date of Oct. 27," police said.