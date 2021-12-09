Sudbury police focus on drug dealing downtown

A recent investigation by the Greater Sudbury Police drug enforcement unit focused on drug dealing in the downtown core.

Police said it is part of ongoing efforts to address the opioid crisis impacting the community.

Investigators said they received information a man was selling illicit substances, including fentanyl, in the west end of the city and the downtown core.

“For us, it’s those who continue to be predators on those vulnerable folks by selling them what they are addicted to and actually making money off the backs of the vulnerable, that’s what we are focused on -- those dealers,” said Det. Insp. John Valtonen.

During the investigation, officers seized almost $180,000 worth of drugs and a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a prohibited magazine.

“That business has become increasingly more dangerous and concerning to us because we see the increase in firearms in these arrests -- specifically handguns and the connection to southern Ontario,” said Valtonen.

As police continue with focused efforts in the downtown core, Ward 11 Coun. Bill Leduc is calling on Public Health Sudbury & Districts to declare an opioid crisis to potentially get some government funding.

“We need the funding badly as we are moving forward with a supervised consumption site that we have no funding now from the provincial government," said Leduc.

"We need that money badly to operate our supervised injection site along with hiring more staff to combat this crisis."

Police in Sudbury said they network regularly with police agencies across the province to address the pipeline that is sending opioids and firearms to northern Ontario.