Sudbury police say officers found more than 30 additional explosives during a second search of an apartment on Reginald Street connected to a weapons complaint on Feb. 5.

"Information provided was that an individual living in the unit came into possession of additional explosives after the initial search warrant," police said in a news release Tuesday morning. "On Friday, Feb. 12, through the ongoing investigation into this incident, detectives applied for a second search warrant for the unit inside the residential building."

Residents were evacuated as a precaution and the bomb squad was brought in along with a provincial canine unit specializing in explosive detection on Saturday. During the search, dozens of explosives were found inside the unit, and officers were able to safely remove, detonate and dispose of them.

As a result, a 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged with having explosives and having them for an unlawful purpose.

The investigation began on Feb. 5 when Sudbury police received a weapons complaint at a residential building after a man allegedly got into a verbal argument with some people inside one of the units then threatened to kill them with a gun he pointed at them.

After a standoff with police and crisis negotiators, a 28-year-old man, who initially gave police a fake name, was arrested and charged. He was taken into custody without incident.

When officers searched the unit on Feb. 6, detectives found a fake gun and several explosive devices.

The woman charged on Saturday was released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.