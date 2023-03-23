Sudbury police highlight the dangers of stunt driving with lighthearted social media post
A Sudbury-area driver has been charged with speeding and stunt driving following a recent incident in Greater Sudbury.
An officer from Greater Sudbury Police Service’s police community response centre caught the driver travelling 167km/h in a posted 60km/h zone.
“What’s black and white and red all over?” police asked in a Facebook post Friday.
Their answer was, “This (black and white) car getting stopped for stunt driving.”
The incident resulted in the driver receiving a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.
CTV News reached out to police for additional details, including where in the city it had occurred.
Spokesperson Kaitlin Dunn responded with this statement.
“That information is removed as we do our best to protect the identity of the driver as stunt driving is a provincial offence where the individual’s identity is not a matter of public record.”
Drivers convicted of stunt driving can be fined $10,000, jailed up to six months, receive longer licence suspensions, six demerit points and be required to take a driver improvement course.
“Slow down, stay safe,” said police. “Speeding is no joke.”
-
Stolen gun recovered in Lac du Bonnet: RCMPMounties in Lac du Bonnet have recovered a gun stolen more than two years ago from an RCMP officer's home in Winnipeg.
-
Southern Alberta campgrounds preparing for summer camping seasonThe days are getting longer and warmer, meaning plenty of Albertans will be preparing to do some camping this summer.
-
'I feel horrible': Ontario man denied theft coverage owes $55,000 for stolen truckAn Ontario man said he was shocked when his truck was stolen not once but twice, and the second time it was taken he was surprised to discover he was no longer covered for theft.
-
Ukrainian Club of Moncton hopeful over Ottawa's decision to extend help for fleeing UkrainiansThe Ukrainian Club of Moncton is reacting positively following the federal government’s decision to extend the Canada Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel on Wednesday.
-
Federal grant program to offer specialized services for military survivors of sexual assaultA federal government grant has been awarded to three organizations in the region to provide specialized services to individuals who have experienced sexualized violence on military bases.
-
Merritt man's disappearance 'involves criminality,' RCMP sayMounties in the B.C. Interior say the disappearance of a 24-year-old man late last month is "suspicious" and "involves criminality."
-
Former VPD officer speaks out after discovering his property was being used in rental scamWhen a former detective with the Vancouver Police Department discovered photos of his home were being used in a rental scam, he decided to start his own investigation.
-
-
A pest control company ranked Canada's worst cities for bed bugs. Here's how Vancouver did.Vancouver was one of Canada's worst cities in Canada for bed bugs last year, according to a pest control company's annual rankings.