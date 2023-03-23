Sudbury police highlight the dangers of stunt driving with lighthearted social media post

A Sudbury-area driver has been charged with speeding and stunt driving following a recent incident in Greater Sudbury.

An officer from Greater Sudbury Police Service’s police community response centre caught the driver travelling 167km/h in a posted 60km/h zone.

“What’s black and white and red all over?” police asked in a Facebook post Friday.

Their answer was, “This (black and white) car getting stopped for stunt driving.”

The incident resulted in the driver receiving a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle has been impounded for 14 days.

CTV News reached out to police for additional details, including where in the city it had occurred.

Spokesperson Kaitlin Dunn responded with this statement.

“That information is removed as we do our best to protect the identity of the driver as stunt driving is a provincial offence where the individual’s identity is not a matter of public record.”

Drivers convicted of stunt driving can be fined $10,000, jailed up to six months, receive longer licence suspensions, six demerit points and be required to take a driver improvement course.

“Slow down, stay safe,” said police. “Speeding is no joke.”