Sudbury police hold memorial run for fallen officers

The Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) held its annual Memorial Awareness Run for fallen officers at Delki Dozzi park Monday afternoon.

Throughout the day, participants ran and walked 460 kilometres as a way to mirror the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Run that takes place every year starting in Toronto and ending in Ottawa. The national event is happening Sept. 22-24.

"Because this walk/run is down south and people up here don’t get to see it and our families don’t get to participate, we mirror the event in a one-day fashion," said Det. Const. Ryan Hutton, of the GSPS

"And everyone that can and is willing to come out can come."

Those involved with the event said this is a way to bring awareness to and commemorate the officers who lost their lives in the line of duty, including eight officers in Sudbury.

"There’s signs along our track with names and photos of fallen officers from Sudbury. Our families never know and we never know what’s going to happen when you go to work every day," said Hutton.

"Gives us an opportunity to get together and reflect. Obviously, the one kilometre track gives us some time to talk and share and that’s how you remember," said Det. Sgt. Steve Train, of the GSPS.

"These people gave up their lives doing a job that they love and protecting our community."

One of the participants taking part this year is Joanne Pendrak. She was involved in the police service for more than 35 years.

Pendrak said she is running for close friends and coworkers of hers who passed away.

"During the course of my career up in Sudbury, I lost two of my really good friends to police-related incidents: Joseph MacDonald and Rick McDonald. As a result of that, I also had two really good friends I lost when I worked in Peel Regional Police and it struck a note," she said.

"As the years go by, people forget peoples' names and what they did for the community and I never want to forget them and what they did for the community and I never want to forget them."