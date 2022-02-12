Sudbury Police host annual Snowmobile Torch Ride

Greater Sudbury Police held its second annual Snowmobile Torch Ride on Saturday in support of Special Olympics Ontario.

Roughly 50 sleds took to the trails throughout the city as a way to raise funds for youth and adults with an intellectual disability.

Participants said they were more than happy to participate in doing something they love, all while supporting a good cause.

“It’s always important to support the community for different things," one participant said. "If it supports a charity and there’s an activity to do, that’s the way to go."

Police officials said after having to cancel last year's event due to COVID-19, they’re pleased to be back.

“I’m very excited and surprised at the turnout this year,” said Const. Nolan Windle.

"These past few years have been very difficult so I believe we all need this and it’s nice to interact with each other again and get together over a great cause."