Sudbury police impound Porsche after G1 driver accused of going double the speed limit

Sudbury police stopped a Level 1 driver accused of driving a sports car twice the legal limit on Notre Dame Avenue.

The driver was caught travelling 125 km/h in a 60 km/h zone near the taxation centre in the New Sudbury neighbourhood, just before the Lasalle Boulevard intersection, police said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Kaitlyn Dunn, a spokesperson for Greater Sudbury Police Service, told CTV News it happened Sunday night before between 11 a.m. and midnight.

Police said the G1 driver did not have the required fully licenced driver in the car with them at the time.

"We do not provid(e) ages or genders related to (Highway Traffic Act) offences as they are provincial offences not criminal offences," Dunn said. "We provide info related to the location and the driver’s licence status (ie G2, G, etc)."

Because the driver exceeded the speed limit by at least 50 km/h, they have been charged with stunt driving, which comes with a 7-day license suspension and vehicle impound.

Police shared a photo of the Porsche Panamera 4 being loaded onto a tow truck at the scene.

If convicted, the driver's licence could be suspended for an additional 30 days, they could face a fine between $2,000 and $10,000 and receive six demerit points on their driving record which could affect the cost of their insurance.