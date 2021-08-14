iHeartRadio

Sudbury police investigate Llloyd street shooting

While a heavy police presence remains in the area of Lloyd Street, investigators say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety at this time. Aug.14/21 (Lyndsay Aelick/CTV News Northern Ontario

Sudbury police say a 53-year-old man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting near the city’s downtown core. 

More information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story…Check back often for updates.

