Sudbury police investigate man posing as a cop

Sudbury police are investigating after a woman reported being pulled over by a man posing as a cop driving a black Dodge Charger with emergency lights.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service says it received a call Thursday about an incident on MR 35 near Clarabelle Road that occurred Wednesday at around 8:15 p.m.

The woman said she was driving northbound when she passed the car and once she got in front of it, red and blue lights were activated, police said in a news release.

She told police the driver of the vehicle conducted a traffic stop, approached her driver’s side window, and asked for her driver’s licence, ownership, and insurance.

The man also asked her if she was single, where she was going that night, and what she was doing, police said. The woman asked if she was getting a ticket, to which the man said "no," so she drove away, police added.

She told police, as she was leaving the area, the man got back into his vehicle, did a U-turn, and headed south on MR 35.

Police said the man is described as a white male, approximately 5’11’, in his late 30s to 40s, with dark eyes and a deep voice, wearing a black toque with a black mask, a black jacket, and black pants.

The man did not verbally identify himself as a police officer and did not indicate a reason for the traffic stop. The blue and red lights were described as being set in, or under, the grill of the vehicle, police said.

Police ask anyone with information related to this incident, the described vehicle, the driver of the vehicle, or a similar incident is asked to contact them at 705-675-9171.