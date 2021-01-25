A homeowner in Greater Sudbury has been fined $750 after police investigated a report of an illegal gathering and found people hiding in the residence.

Police were called to a residence over the weekend where a caller said a party was going on, contrary to the stay-at-home order.

"Upon our officers' arrival, they were allowed into the home where they could hear whispers coming from a bedroom and found several individuals who do not reside in the home, hiding," police said in a news release Monday.

Indoor gatherings are in direct contravention of the stay-at-home order, police said.

"Officers educated the resident of the health risk associated to COVID-19 and the laws … however due to the homeowner’s complete disregard for the current legislation, the individual was given a $750 fine," the release said.

While most residents are following the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act, including the stay-at-home orders, police said "there are some individuals that are blatantly disregarding these laws and placing those around them at increased risk. We want to assure our community that these individuals will be charged."

Quebec driver fined

Another violation came to light last week when a driver from Quebec went to the collision reporting centre in Azilda.

"An officer contacted the driver and determined that the individual was not in town for an essential reason," police said. "The driver was also issued a provincial offence notice."

Since the stay-at-home orders took effect on Jan. 14, police said they have seen a significant increase in calls for service related to the new regulation.

"In the majority of cases, we have determined that no violations have taken place or that there is some confusion with respect to the new laws," the release said.

"In these cases, our officers will continue to focus on engaging with our community through education, encouraging community members to abide by the current orders. However, we will continue to use enforcement where warranted."

