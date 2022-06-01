Sudbury police investigating a suspicious death

Sudbury police are investigating after officers went to check on a man, who had not been seen for days, and found him deceased in his home.

Police were sent to do a welfare check around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at a residential building on Elm Street.

"Based on the investigation, this is being treated as a suspicious death and detectives from the major crime section of our criminal investigation division will be working in collaboration with the coroner’s office," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Wednesday morning.

"Detectives are in the process of notifying the man’s next of kin, therefore no additional information related to his identity will be provided at this time."

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

"Patrol officers are and will continue to be on scene and members of our criminal investigation division will be canvassing in the area for any information or video surveillance footage," police said.

"Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact detectives at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."