A concerned Sudbury area parent called police last week after a young person said they had a troubling incident with a stranger, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Around 2:35 p.m. last Thursday, a child was approached by a man while walking on Central Lane from Garson Park. The adult made an unwanted sexual advance towards the youth before heading toward the park.

The suspect is described as:

Late 40s

Around 5'7" tall,

Slim build

Dark hair

"At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and a black toque," police said.

Now investigators are asking the public for help.

"After a thorough investigation including canvassing the area for video surveillance footage and additional information, we are requesting the public’s assistance," police said. "Anyone with information related to this individual or this incident or a similar incident is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171 extension 2230 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."