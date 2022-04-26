Sudbury police investigating after RV set on fire

Sudbury police say they are searching for two teens and the owner of an RV in the city's Chelmsford area after it was set on fire early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to David Street at 2:17 a.m. when a fire broke out at an RV with an attached deck and shed, Greater Sudbury Police Service spokesperson Sarah Kaelas told CTV News in an email.

Surveillance footage captured two youths running away from the blaze, she said.

"At this time, police have not determined the identities of the two youths and have not yet determined the owner of the RV or property," Kaelas said.

"The scene is being contained as the investigation is ongoing."

Officers are still canvassing the area for additional information and video footage.