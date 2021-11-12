Sudbury police investigating after shots fired on Mont Adam

Sudbury police have reopened Mont Adam Street between Mountain Street and Sunset Ridge, in the Downtown-Flour Mill area, as detectives continue to investigate a weapons complaint.

Police were called at 5:20 a.m. Friday with residents saying they heard gunshots.

"Patrol officers quickly arrived on scene and located multiple ammunition casings," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

No injuries or property damage have been reported to police.

Bernie Melson is a resident in the area who was out for a walk when he heard multiple gunshots.

"I walk on the street at five o'clock. At 5:30 (a.m.) on Leslie (Street), a car with two guys in it, they parked and they watched me walking. Then after that, they turned the curve and after that, we heard some shots...bang bang bang," Melson said.

He said he called 911 as soon as he returned home. He described the vehicle as a green car, with two males inside who were both wearing hats and had their hoods up.

"We do not believe there to be an immediate threat to the general public as we believe the individual(s) involved fled the scene prior to Police arrival. Officers will remain in the area for a prolonged period of time as the investigation is ongoing," police said.

Detectives will be going door-to-door looking for information and video footage connected to the incident.

The road was closed for about four hours Friday morning.

This comes after a heavy police presence in the same area late Thursday afternoon.

"We have no indication that the two incidents are connected," Kaitlynn Dunn, police spokesperson, told CTV News in an email.