Sudbury police have fatal downtown stabbing suspect in custody

A 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in fatal downtown Sudbury stabbing, police said.

Officers were called to the scene of a serious assault at the intersection of Lisgar and Larch streets just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had sustained serious injuries and required immediate medical attention. He was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased by medical professionals," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

After closing off several downtown roads, officers patrolled the area.

"Through the investigation, it was determined that the man believed to be responsible for the assault was inside of an apartment unit on Lisgar Street," police said.

He was arrested without incident just before 2 p.m. and he is scheduled to appear in bail court Thursday.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

"This is believed to be an isolated incident as we believe that the involved individuals are known to each other," police said.

"Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."

The allegation has not been proven in court.