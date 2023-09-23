Sudbury police investigating another motorcycle crash

One person has been taken to hospital following the second motor vehicle crash in Sudbury involving a motorcycle in 24 hours.

CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist Alana Everson observed a heavy police presence in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson Saturday evening following a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Multiple Greater Sudbury Police Services (GSPS) vehicles were at the scene on Church Street near the Falconbridge Road intersection, shortly before 7 p.m.

Greater Sudbury Fire Services and Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services also responded to the crash.

In a tweet, just before 8:45 p.m., GSPS advised the public of the crash and that there was “little to no disruption to the flow of traffic” in the area.

“GSPS at the scene of a motor vehicle collision involving an SUV and motorcycle on Church Street in Garson,” said police.

“One party taken to HSN (Health Sciences North).”

Police have not released any details on the cause of the crash or the extent of any injuries.

Police said they are conducting an investigation of the incident.

CTV News has reached out to GSPS for further comment, as of this publication those calls have not yet been returned.

This comes after a 46-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Sudbury Friday night.