Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrian
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Lead Digital Content Specialist
Chelsea Papineau
Emergency crews were called to Lorne Street on Wednesday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, Sudbury police said in a tweet at 6:34 a.m.
It happened at the Logan Avenue intersection, near the food bank, and police said the extent of the injuries is not yet known at this time.
The eastbound lanes were closed for a brief period but have reopened.
Greater Sudbury Police Service is continuing the investigation.
