Sudbury police investigating crash involving pedestrian downtown

Sudbury police are investigating after another pedestrian was hit by a vehicle downtown.

Officers were called to the area of Minto Street and Elgin Street, by the Sudbury arena, just before 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

A 53-year-old male pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by paramedics after being hit by a vehicle.

The intersection was closed for about an hour.

The investigation is continuing, no word on if any charges are pending.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

One month ago a pedestrian was killed just a block away after being hit by an SUV on Brady Street near the Minto Street intersection.