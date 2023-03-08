Sudbury police investigating downtown shooting

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is asking the public to avoid a section of the downtown following an incident in the core.

A tweet sent out Wednesday evening describes an increased police presence, but doesn't say much else in the way of details.

GREATER SUDBURY POLICE SERVICE is currently investigating an incident in the downtown core. There is an increased police presence. Police are asking public to remain away from the area.

"There is no immediate risk to public safety," police said in a subsequent tweet.

Neighbours in the Randolph Centre told CTV News it has to do with a shooting that occured in a basement apartment of the building at the corner of Cedar Street and Paris Street.

Not much else is known about the incident and who might be involved.

CTV News will continue to follow the story and bring you more details as they become available.