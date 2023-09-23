Sudbury police investigating fatal motorcycle crash

One person has died as a result of a serious two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Municipal Road 80 and Dominion Drive in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer late Friday evening.

Shortly before 9 p.m., the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) along with the Greater Sudbury Fire Services and Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The motorcycle driver was unresponsive when first responders located them at the scene, said police in a news release.

“The 46-year-old male (motorcycle) driver was transported to Health Sciences North where he was pronounced deceased,” said GSPS in the release.

“His name will not be released out of respect for the family’s wishes.”

The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

In a tweet, shortly after 9 p.m. Friday, GSPS informed the public of the crash and subsequent road closure.

Road is open all ways.

“Dominion Drive West roadway closed both ways,” said police.

“Police, fire and EMS (emergency medical services) on scene.”

Dominion Drive was closed in both directions for approximately eights hours, reopening around 5 a.m.

A loyal viewer, who asked to remain anonymous, provided photos from the scene (shown below) and advised seven GSPS vehicles were in the area at one point.

“Bad ‘accident’ on the west side of the intersection (near King Sportswear),” the viewer said in a message to CTV News Friday night.

The viewer also advised that Municipal Road 80 was reduced to two lanes.

The investigation is ongoing, said police.

When CTV News Northern Ontario videojournalist Alana Everson was at the scene Saturday morning significant debris was being cleaned up by a contractor.

Anyone with information related to this collision or video of this incident is asked to contact the GSPS at 705-675-9171 ext. 2416.

“Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends," said police.

Less than 24 hours later, Sudbury police are investigating another crash involving a motorcycle.