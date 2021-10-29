Sudbury police investigating MR35 crash that injured two

Sudbury police say two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash on MR35 in Azilda on Thursday night.

The crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of MR35 and Marier Street, Sudbury police spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email Friday morning.

Police, fire crews, and paramedics were called to the scene involving a black four-door sedan that closed the road for several hours in both directions. The road was reopened around 3 a.m.

Two people were taken to Health Sciences North for treatment.

A 21-year-old man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and a 20-year-old woman suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, police said.

An investigation is being conducted by the traffic management unit and is continuing.

No word on the cause or if any charges are pending.