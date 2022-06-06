Sudbury police investigating 'serious industrial incident'

One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after a 'serious industrial incident' in Sudbury's Flour Mill area, police say.

Sudbury police were called to Notre Dame Avenue and St. Charles Street at 9:50 a.m., spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

"Officers and detectives are currently on scene and will be working in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour. The investigation is ongoing " Dunn said.

The area around a toppled boom lift on its side near the Flour Mill silos has been cordoned off by police.

A CK Construction employee was working on machinery at the time of incident, the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development told CTV News in an email.

The City of Greater Sudbury told CTV News in an email the worker is a contractor for the municipality.

"Two MLTSD inspectors are on site and two engineers are en route," the ministry said.

"The investigation is ongoing."

CTV News is following this breaking news story and will have more details as they become available.

With files from Lyndsay Aelick, CTV News videojournalist in Sudbury.