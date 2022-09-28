Sudbury police investigating 'targeted' shooting on Grandview Boulevard
Sudbury police are investigating a shooting at a home on Grandview Boulevard in the New Sudbury area Wednesday morning and say they believe it is a targeted incident.
"Around 9:40 a.m. this morning, Greater Sudbury Police Service responded to reports of gunfire at a residence on Grandview Boulevard," Sarah Kaelas, a spokesperson for Sudbury police said in an email Wednesday afternoon.
"Officers responded to the area and attended a residence on Grandview Boulevard that had sustained damage caused by gunfire. No one was injured during this incident."
CTV News has learned bullet casings were found in the driveway of a home.
Wednesday morning, the home's driveway was cordoned off where seven, yellow evidence markers were seen on the ground behind a white vehicle parked in the driveway with a shattered back window.
Residents should expect an increased police presence in the area, Greater Sudbury Police Service said on social media at 10:41 a.m.
Detectives are canvassing the area for witness and video footage of the incident.
Police said there is no known immediate threat to public safety.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 705-675-9171.
