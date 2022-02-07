Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtown

Sudbury police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive outside a building on Durham Street downtown Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:15 a.m.

"Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased on scene," Greater Sudbury Police Service spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email.

"At this time, foul play is not suspected and as this is a sudden death investigation, we are working in collaboration with the coroner’s office."

Police are in the process of notifying the next of kin.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

With files from Alana Pickrell.