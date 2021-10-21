Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtown, 2nd in tent city this month

Sudbury police say no foul play is suspected after a man was found dead inside a tent in a park downtown.

Officers were called to Memorial Park on Medina Lane on Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. in connection with a sudden death, police spokesperson Sarah Kaelas told CTV News.

A 32-year-old man was found deceased inside a tent that was part of an encampment set up across the street from Greater Sudbury Police Service headquarters.

"A cause of death has not yet been determined however as we continue to investigate in collaboration with the coroner’s office, the death has been deemed not suspicious in nature and foul play is not suspected," Kaelas said. "The identity of the deceased will not be released as the next of kin has not yet been notified."

It is the second sudden death in the park this month after a 28-year-old man was found dead in a tent on Oct. 2.