Sudbury police investigating sudden death in Memorial Park

Sudbury police have confirmed they were called to Memorial Park in downtown Sudbury around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning in response to a sudden death.

Officers lcoated a 28-year-old man deceased inside a tent. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

An eyewitness tells CTV News a forensic unit was on-scene along with several other officers. Police confirm the scene was cleared just after 11:00 a.m.

"The death is not suspicious in nature and foul play is not suspected," said Great Sudbury Police Services in a news release issued late Saturday afternoon."The identity of the deceased will not be released at the wishes of the family."

