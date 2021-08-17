Sudbury police investigating suspected sudden death in Val Caron

CTV News has learned that Sudbury police are investigating the suspected sudden death of an 18-year-old woman in the Val Caron neighbourhood of the city.

Police were called to a wooded area off of Fire Road 7 around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday about the tragic incident.

Kaitlyn Dunn, a spokesperson for Greater Sudbury Police Service said investigators are working with the coroner's office on the case and that no criminality is suspected.

"No foul play is suspected," Dunn said. "The cause of death is determined by the coroner's office through a post-mortem."

More details to come on this developing story.