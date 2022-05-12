Sudbury police investigating suspicious death in Dowling

Firefighters were called to a home on Sturgeon Street in the Greater Sudbury community of Dowling Wednesday morning about an unconscious man, police say.

"Unfortunately, the man was pronounced deceased on scene," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Thursday.

"At this time, we do not have a confirmed identity for the man."

Detectives from the major crime section are investigating the incident as a "suspicious death" and will be working with the coroner's officer.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday to determine the cause of death and confirm the identity of the deceased.

Investigators will continue to canvass the area for information and video surveillance footage.

"Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact our criminal investigation division at 705-675-9171," police said.

