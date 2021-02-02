Sudbury police are concerned about the wellbeing of a man after a physical altercation in Hanmer involving a vehicle of men and a pedestrian.

It happened around 12:10 p.m. on Monday on Rose Court and according to a witness, a dark coloured four-door sedan approached a man, dressed in white clothing, walking down the street.

"The vehicle came to a stop and multiple individuals, all believed to be men dressed in black clothing exited the vehicle and a physical altercation took place between the men from the car and the man walking down the street," police said. "As a result of the altercation, the man dressed in white ended up leaving in the car with the other individuals."

They would now like to confirm the wellbeing of the male pedestrian and officers are canvassing the area looking for other witnesses and video surveillance footage.

"The police are requesting the assistance from the public in the area if they witnessed the event or have video surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident," police said. "Please contact the Criminal Investigation Division or the on-duty uniform staff sergeant with details."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police at (705) 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at (705) 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TipSud and the information to CRIMES (274637).