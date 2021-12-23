Sudbury police locate convicted man

Sudbury police say a man convicted of attempted murder who was supposed to surrender himself to jail on Dec. 9 was found downtown on Wednesday.

Jonathan Cushing, 39, was located by the break enter and robbery and intelligence units around 4:50 p.m. on Larch Street.

Cushing was convicted of a serious assault that happened on Cedar Street near the transit station on Oct. 18, 2020. He was given a 10-year prison sentence in connection to the stabbing.

On Tuesday, police alerted the public that he hadn't shown up to start his jail sentence after being out on bail.