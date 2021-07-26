Sudbury police looking for alleged assault suspect

Sudbury police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in an alleged assault investigation.

It happened near the crosswalk downtown at the corner of Elm and Paris Street just before 3:45 p.m., a caller told police.

"Information provided was that a man was seen assaulting a woman after he knocked her down and began to kick her multiple times," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday afternoon. "Officers arrived on scene, however, the man fled prior to Police arrival and the woman was no longer in the area."

The alleged victim showed up at the police station around 5:30 p.m. and spoke with officers who called paramedics to bring the 31-year-old woman to the hospital. She sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the attack.

Police said the incident was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public.

The suspect is described as a Black male, between 6 feet and 6–foot-3-inches tall, with his hair in multiple buns.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.