Sudbury police looking for alleged assault suspect
Sudbury police are asking for help in identifying a suspect in an alleged assault investigation.
It happened near the crosswalk downtown at the corner of Elm and Paris Street just before 3:45 p.m., a caller told police.
"Information provided was that a man was seen assaulting a woman after he knocked her down and began to kick her multiple times," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release Monday afternoon. "Officers arrived on scene, however, the man fled prior to Police arrival and the woman was no longer in the area."
The alleged victim showed up at the police station around 5:30 p.m. and spoke with officers who called paramedics to bring the 31-year-old woman to the hospital. She sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries in the attack.
Police said the incident was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public.
The suspect is described as a Black male, between 6 feet and 6–foot-3-inches tall, with his hair in multiple buns.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Australian firefighters headed to B.C. to help fight wildfiresA crew of Australian firefighters are on their way to British Columbia as the province battles hundreds of wildfires.
-
'I liked it, it's a little less invasive'; take-home COVID-19 testing kits available in N.S.As a health-care worker, July Lugar is no stranger to COVID-19 tests. But when she popped into the Halifax Convention Centre Monday, Lugar was surprised to learn she could now test herself for the virus.
-
Here's why hundreds of dead fish are washing up at Echo LakeDead fish have been washing up on shore at Echo Lake, and other lakes in the Qu’appelle Valley.
-
Case for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination compared to smoking restrictions by MLHU'We highly, highly, ask you, encourage you, beg you to do it,' London Mayor Ed Holder pleaded with the one in five people in the region who remain unvaccinated during a media briefing on Monday.
-
City of Ottawa, federal government unveil plans for new multi-use pathway on Chief William Commanda BridgeThe long-awaited multi-use pathway connecting Ottawa and Gatineau through Lemieux Island will go ahead, good news for cyclists and pedestrians travelling along the Ottawa River.
-
P.E.I. reports two new cases of COVID-19 -- both unvaccinated travellersPrince Edward Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 Monday. P.E.I. health officials said the two cases involved residents of another province who were unvaccinated, and they have been isolating since their infection was detected at the point of entry.
-
'This is my big pot': Vancouver Island woman wins $3M lottery jackpotA Vancouver Island woman is a whopping $3 million richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot in late June.
-
Saskatoon restaurant struggles to find staff in post-COVID-19 industryWith COVID-19 restrictions lifted, one Saskatoon restaurant is seeing more customers – but fewer staff.
-
Police seek help finding boy last seen at Saskatoon mallSaskatoon police are asking for help finding a 15-year-old boy.