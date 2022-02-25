Sudbury police looking for dashcam footage of arson on Lasalle Boulevard

Police in Greater Sudbury are hoping someone with a dashcam in their vehicle captured footage of the person responsible for arson on Lasalle Boulevard this week.

The arson took place around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 22. Greater Sudbury Fire Services responded to a structure fire at 1212 Lasalle Blvd.

"Upon extinguishing the fire, firefighters determined the fire to be suspicious and contacted police," a news release from police said Friday.

"Detectives from the major crime section of our criminal investigation division are working in collaboration with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office as the investigation into the incident is ongoing."

Anyone with a dashcam who was driving in the area between 11:20 p.m. and midnight is asked to review their footage and contact Det. Const. Robert Slywchuk at 705-675-9171 ext. 2317, or via email at Robert.slywchuk@gsps.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477 or online.