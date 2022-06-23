Sudbury police looking for driver who fled leaving drugs, guns in car

Sudbury police are looking for a suspected drug dealer after a series of erratic driving incidents led officers to seize an abandoned car with drugs and a loaded gun inside.

It began around 1:45 p.m. Sunday when a patrol officer saw a 2013 grey Volkswagen Jetta being driven erratically in the Elgin Street and St. Anne Road area downtown, Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.

Believing the driver would try to flee if chased, the officer began to "strategically follow" the car into the Donovan area of town.

"As the officer approached the intersection of Patterson Street at College Street, he was waved down by two pedestrians who described the same vehicle as it had almost struck them and another vehicle that was passing through the intersection. The pedestrians last saw the vehicle traveling down Ghandi Lane at a high rate of speed before losing sight of it," police said.

"The officer located the unoccupied vehicle parked in a driveway on Bloor Street. The officer was approached by a community member who told him that the vehicle had been driven over the lawn almost striking a residence before it struck a large manhole causing damage to the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was then seen fleeing the scene on foot."

The vehicle was impounded and police were granted a search warrant for it two days later.

As a result of the search, police seized a loaded handgun, more than 87 grams of cocaine, 17 grams of fentanyl as well as drug trafficking materials.

"Anyone with information related to the incident or the identity of the driver is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171," GSPS added.